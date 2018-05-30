Rivets dominate in season-opening win

The Rockford Rivets opened the 2018 season with a big performance, winning 9-0 over the Green Bay Bullfrogs at Rivets Stadium. The Northwoods League season got underway with most players ready to go, with the exception of players still competing in the NCAA Tournament.

Cole Bellair, who played for the Rivets last year, earned the opening day win, throwing seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

The Rivets scored two runs a piece in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings, and also scored a run in the sixth. Brennan Reback went 2-4 with 2 RBI, while Braden Mosley was 2-5 with 3 RBI to lead the Rivets.

The same two teams are scheduled to play Wednesday night at 6:35 at Rivets Stadium.