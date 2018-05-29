Food 4 Fuel launches community walk

Getting to know the community while getting healthy is a new push from a local group.

Food 4 Fuel just launched its first community walk. The group meets in Loves Park behind Carlson Ice Arena and then walks to healthy stores like Thrive Cafe and Choices Natural Market.

"Basically the main objective here is to help people either that are in a health conscious journey or need to get into a health conscious journey and we can just help them take one step at a time," said Jim McIlroy, CEO of Food 4 Fuel.

Anyone can join the walking group. It meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the next six weeks.