Rockford leaders press state on multiple issues

A broken partnership, that's how Rockford's Mayor Tom McNamara describes the city's relationship with the state.

"I think people would be hard pressed to name three things that the state has done over the past three year that has directly benefited the city of Rockford," he says.

One issue Mayor McNamara has with the state has to do with a relatively new program called Opportunity Zones.

"What we found really disturbing is one, we got only five opportunity zones when we believe we should get 10 or eleven," he says.

Opportunity Zones are areas in cities that are low-income urban settings that get benefits to encourage long-term investments. McNamara says the city put a lot of effort into showing the state multiple areas of need.

Some of the biggest areas in need McNamara says are the Barber Coleman site and areas along West State Street. The only one in Rockford's top eleven list the state chose was the Accuride Building Wheel End Solutions.

However, state Senator Dave Syverson, R-Rockford, says the Forest City isn't getting cheated.

"We did get five and that's as much as any other community got," Syverson says.

On top of that, he says there's good reason for what was chosen.

"The ones that they picked are the ones they thought had the best likelihood of getting the fastest economic turnaround as possible," he says.

Still Rockford aldermen like Venita Hervey say they can't help but feel like Rockford isn't getting a fair shake, especially on the city's west side.

"If it stays stagnate for too long, I think it's going to hurt the potential," she says.

Mayor McNamara says while he doesn't blame our local leaders in office like Syverson, he doesn't think the state as a whole is holding up its end of the bargain.

"The state has continued to show us they are not the partner they once were and it may never be the partner with the current folks in office," McNamara says.

As for construction delays on West State Street, that the mayor says is because the state's not paying its share anymore of the cost.

Senator Syverson told 13 News he's going to look into the hold up. We'll continue following that story, but another issue the city has with the state that we want to touch on has to do with your income tax.

Mayor McNamara says in the past, the city got a piece of resident's income tax. This year, the state kept that money for itself. McNamara says Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to do that again for next year, which would take more than a million dollars out of Rockford's budget.

Here is what Syverson had to say about that.

"The goal is to try to have a balanced budget that does fund key projects, schools and helps reduce some of the fees that were withheld from local communities," Syverson says.

Syverson says he hopes that budget comes out tomorrow and he thinks people will be happy with it.