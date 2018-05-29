Organization that uncovered Heffron allegations offers tips for parents

The organization responsible for first uncovering allegations that a former Rockford Park District ice skating coach sexually abused two athletes, was open for just a year when the reports came in.



On Tuesday, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announced charges against 78-year-old Gene Heffron, who is accused of sexually abusing two children over the course of a 7-year span starting in 2002.



The allegations came to light in March 2018 when the organization SafeSport was contacted about the allegations. The nonprofit, which is dedicated to ending child abuse in youth sports, turned that information in to local authorities.



SafeSport opened in March 2017 shortly after a lawsuit was filed against Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing young athletes.



SafeSport offers resources to parents and sports clubs to prevent sexual abuse, and has trained more than 4,000 people across the country to help prevent it. SafeSport also has an open hotline for anyone to report a problem to.



"Once re receive a report, our investigators will begin the process. We have people on our team who are dedicated to different witnesses, talking to the person who notified them of that report, and getting that process started," said Katie Hannah, the director of education and outreach at SafeSport.



An 82-page parent toolkit is also available online. It offers tips to parents on how to recognize abuse in youth sports, as well as how to talk to children about it.



For a copy of that toolkit, CLICK HERE.



You can chat online with a SafeSport advocate, call the helpline at 866-200-0796, or download the mobile app for support.