Plan to raise smoking age stalls in Illinois House

The Illinois House has voted against increasing the smoking age from 18 to 21.



The plan fell four votes short Tuesday despite passing the Senate in April. It would have banned under-21 sales of tobacco or related products including e-cigarettes or vaping materials.



Rep. Camille Lilly is the sponsor. The Chicago Democrat says the plan would reduce teen addiction and saves the state millions of dollars in long-term health care costs.



Rep. Jeanne Ives voted against the measure. The Wheaton Republican says teens could still cross into neighboring states to buy tobacco products.



Lilly used a procedure to allow her to recall the bill.



Five states and 14 Illinois cities and counties, including Chicago, have already adopted local ordinances setting the age at 21.

