Rockford Park District reacts to sex abuse charges filed against former skating coach

13 News spoke with Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine following the announcement that former Rockford Park District skating coach Eugene Heffron is facing three charges of Felony Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim Under the age of 17.

"The safety and security of our residents is the most important thing," said Sandine. "Especially when it comes to kids and our programs and facilities. When we hear things like this we take it very very serious. That's been our first reaction is hearing these allegations, taking them seriously, working with our local authorities, in this case our state's attorney's office. Making sure we handle this the right way and we maintain safety for our guests."

Sandine says Heffron hasn't been employed with the park district since May of 2017.

"As far as Gene's involvement at the park district it was more helping out with group lessons if that was needed years ago, more recently helping out with the Spring Ice Show. Whenever he had an Ice Show,Gene would come in and help."

Sandine says he doesn't have the number of how many children Heffron could have worked with on behalf of the park district, but that he was a periodic employee of the district between 1984 and 2017.

"Safety and security has always been a top priority for parks and facilities and programs for our citizens and kids, that will always be the same way. Safety and security will continue to be the most important thing, and we're committed to that."

Heffron is a former competitive ice dancer and a nationally-renowned skating coach. Heffron was a member of the 1968 U.S. Ice Dancing Demonstration team that competed in exhibition competitions in Grenoble, France. Because ice dancing was not an official Olympic sport at the time, he is not considered an Olympian.

On March 21, 2018, the U.S. Center for SafeSport suspended Heffron from participating in any activity or competition authorized or organized by the United States Olympic Committee. He also had his membership with U.S. Figure Skating suspended two days later on March 23.



U.S. Figure Skating released this statement Tuesday,



"U.S. Figure Skating has zero tolerance for misconduct and we strive to provide a safe environment that protects the opportunity for members to participate in an atmosphere that is free of harassment, misconduct and abusive practices. In accordance to the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s jurisdiction on this matter, U.S. Figure Skating suspended Eugene Heffron effective March 21, 2018, and we will assist law enforcement in any way we can throughout the investigation.”

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse is a Class 2 Felony that is punishable by 3-7 years in prison followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

Illinois State Police are urging any other potential victims to call (815) 632-4010 (ext. 232).

We will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as soon as they become available.