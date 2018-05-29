Rockford teen pulled from Lake Louise dies

A 16-year-old Rockford boy who was pulled from Lake Louise has died, according to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.



He's identified as Luis Campos. The coroner's office says he died at 9:10 p.m. Monday.



Officials say on Memorial Day, Campos was swimming in the Byron lake when he went under and did not come back up. They say he was found approximately 10 minutes later and was brought to shore. CPR was performed on the scene before he was rushed to a Rockford hospital.



Officials say he had been swimming in a restricted area.



The official cause of death is drowning, according to the coroner's office. The case is still under investigation by the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.