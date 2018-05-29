U.S. 20/Rockford Bypass apart of Gov. Rauner's new infrastructure plan

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced a new infrastructure plan today worth $11.05 billion.

The six year plan that invests in the state's roads and bridges includes $2.2 billion of state and federal funding in the upcoming fiscal year.

“Investing in transportation creates jobs and economic opportunity, improves safety and makes Illinois a better place to raise a family,” Rauner said. “This plan will make Illinois more competitive while protecting the interests of the taxpayers.”

Part of the six year plan includes work being done in Rockford.

$26 million will go towards the reconstruction of U.S. 20/Rockford Bypass.

“At the governor’s direction, IDOT continues to innovate in how it chooses which projects to build,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “This is a plan that gets the state on the right track toward truly meeting the needs of our communities and building a 21st century system of transportation.”