Police: 41 animals were found dead in the Macomb Pet Land

At a news conference in Macomb Tuesday, Macomb Police reported that there were 41 dead animals found inside the Macomb Pet Land.

Police said 56 animals were found still alive inside the store.

The odor from the building sparked complaints from the public, raising concern for the health of the animals, police said. They received the first complaint at 1:16 p.m. on May 26.

Police contacted the landlord of the building to gain entrance to the store. Police said the smell of dead animals and ammonia was overwhelming.

A warrant was issued for the owner Jessica Spangler on May 27 and she was arrested for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals on the warrant by the Fulton County Sheriff and later transported to McDonough County where she was released on bond.

Police said, Spangler stated she had coordinated to have another individual care for the animals and was not aware they were not being cared for.

Dead animals included: 8 rabbits, 1 gerbil, 5 hamsters, 10 snakes, 3 hermit crabs, 3 tarantulas, 1 lizard, 1 rat, 1 guinea pig, 1 cockatiel, 5 mice and 2 degus.

All surviving animals have been placed in foster homes by the McDonough County Animal Shelter.