Former Olympian, Rockford Park District skating coach faces sex abuse charges

During a Tuesday morning news conference, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office announced charges against a former Olympian and Rockford Park District skating coach on multiple charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Eugene N. Heffron, 78, is facing three charges of Felony Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim Under the Age of 17.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato says the allegations are in relation to two victims who Heffron had contact with between 2002 and 2008. Specifically, Bruscato said the alleged incidents happened in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2008. At the time, both victims were under the age of 17. Heffron was employed by the Rockford Park District at the time of the alleged incidents.

Bruscato says those incidents took place at Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park and Riverview Ice House in Rockford. Because the alleged incidents took place in multiple jurisdictions, the Illinois State Police were called to investigate. ISP says they were called by the Rockford Park District on May 23.

Heffron, a Rockford resident, is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Heffron is court-ordered to not have contact with any children under the age of 17. Heffron is no longer an employee of the Rockford Park District.

Eugene "Gene" Heffron is a former competitive Olympic Ice Dancer and nationally-renowned skating coach. Heffron was a member of the 1968 U.S. Ice Dancing Demonstration team that competed in Grenoble, France.

On March 21, 2018, the U.S. Center for SafeSport suspended Heffron from participating in any activity or competition authorized or organized by the United States Olympic Committee. He also had his membership with U.S. Figure Skating suspended two days later on March 23.

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse is a Class 2 Felony that is punishable by 3-7 years in prison followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

Illinois State Police are urging any other potential victims to call (815) 632-4010 (ext. 232).

We will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as soon as they become available.