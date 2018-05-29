Subtropical storm to impact Stateline

The heat is on for one more day, with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90's. The sky will be filled with clouds and sun peaking through-out. You can expect most of the daylight hours to be dry but there's a small chance for isolated scattered showers and possible storm into the evening.

The remnants of the Subtropical Storm Alberto system will track toward the north near the Stateline area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will bring heavy rain showers and storms into the area after midnight on Wednesday.

The weather system will bring a threat of heavy rain at times and some flooding issues. While there may be breaks from the wet weather, rain showers should be fairly widespread in coverage and thus rain is expected more often than not on Wednesday.

Again the Stateline, you can expect showers and storms from the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto arrive early Wednesday into early Thursday. We will start to dry out and cool off into Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 80's.

Keep checking back as Your 13 Weather Authority Team will be tracking this system as it track north close to the area.