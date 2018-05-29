Stars Stop IceHogs' Comeback, End West Final in Game 6 in OT

The Rockford IceHogs' rally from a 3-0 West Final deficit came to an end in Game 6 of the series in Texas, as the Stars scored with 8.5 seconds left in overtime for a 2-1 victory.

The IceHogs scored with 1:34 left in regulation as Chris DiDomenico broke through for a 1-1 tie on a terrific pass from Adam Clendening. That pair finished as the team's top scorers in the postseason this year, respectively.

Jeff Glass, making his third straight start for the IceHogs in this series, made 38 saves against 40 Stars shots, which followed a 40-save performance in Game 5 of the West Final. Game 6 was also the fourth overtime game of the West Final, with Games 2, 3, and 4 all going to an extra period.

This ends the longest IceHogs Calder Cup Playoff run since the team joined the American Hockey League.