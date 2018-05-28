Beloit Fire Department responding to second alarm fire at paper recycling center

Firefighters are responding to a second alarm fire at Beloit Box Board, an independent paperboard mill, according to its website.

Chief Bradley Liggett, with the Beloit Fire Department, said the initial call came in as a fire on the roof of the building.

The mill is at 801 2nd Street in Beloit. No word on any injuries or if workers were there when the fire broke out Monday night.

Liggett said as of 10:30p.m. it was a second alarm fire, meaning at least 25 additional units from multiple surrounding departments were called to the scene to help battle the flames.

Our sister station WKOW has a crew on the way and will have more information both online as soon as it comes in.