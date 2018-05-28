Rollover crash on I-39 impacts traffic

Illinois State Police were on the scene of a rollover crash on I-39 Monday night.

It happened in the northbound lanes just north of Baxter Road, east of New Milford. When 13 WREX arrived on the scene, reporters could see what looked like a trailer flipped over and a car flipped. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved. Illinois State Police would not release any details about what happened or if anyone was injured.

We expect more details from officials on Tuesday.