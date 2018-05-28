Veterans Memorial Hall celebrates 150th Memorial Day anniversary

Circle of Change Veterans Dog Program and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War hosted a concert at Veterans Memorial Hall to celebrate the holiday's 150th anniversary.

The concert included instruments that were used back in the Civil War era. Some of those are roughly 140-years-old. Experts say music was everything to the men in blue and this is a way to never forget the people who have fallen for our flag.

"It's a nice way to show a tribute to this building, to the memory of those boys in blue as they were called or the boys of 61 of who we can no possible repay the debt that is owed to them," Terry Dyer, a docent with the Veterans Memorial Hall said.

Organizers say some of the band members who performed in the White House at one point.

