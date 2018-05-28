Incident at Lake Louise has officials pushing water safety

A day of fun at the Lake Louise Campground turned dark after a Rockford teen was pulled from the water Monday afternoon.

It's a situation that has officials reminding people about the dangers on the water. Both campground owners and the Byron Fire Department say the victim was found in a no swimming area.

"It's a dangerous thing and when you're told not to do it, don't go out there," one of the campground owners said over the intercom.

Authorities say that area is marked that way because there is no lifeguard in that portion of the lake. And not only that, the water is about 10 to 15 feet deep.

"It's very shallow through here until it gets out to that ledge," Byron Deputy Chief Chris Longston said.

Fire officials want warn you to pay attention to signage. If you don't know how to swim, wear a life jacket and keep an eye on the kids.

"It can happen extremely quick and you think somebody is right there and then they're gone," Longston said.

After seeing Monday's scary situation unfold, Imelda Talvera says she's already had the conversation with her kids to not stray too far away and to take their safety on the water seriously.

"Things like what happened today could happen," she said. "If there's anything we can to to prevent something so tragic you just want to make sure you are aware of that."

Lake Louise Campground did close its lake and send home its lifeguards for the day.