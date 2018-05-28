Thousands visit Magic Waters during Memorial Day weekend

The record-breaking temperatures brought thousands of people to Rockford's Magic Waters over Memorial Day weekend.



By Sunday evening, more than 3,500 people entered the gates.



Rockford Park District leaders say this is the first Memorial Day in a few years where it hasn't rained. But with the heat comes safety concerns for guests.



"We really want people to stay as cool as possible. So jump in the water, staying hydrated, drinking plenty of water, sunscreen, eating regular snacks and meals," says Magic Waters manager hope Walker.



Magic Waters will close Tuesday, but will reopen Saturday for the rest of the season.