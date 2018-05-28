Stateline sees scorching temperatures this Memorial Day

Temperatures soared into the 90's on Monday making it at least the third hottest Memorial Day on record.

Of course, that didn't keep families from having some fun in the sun.

"We actually sat on the sunny side of the street for the parade, and it was really hot, and we were the only ones on that side, but in the shade it's really nice here on the river," Codi Cantrell said.

"I was across the street in the sun because my poms are more sparkly in the sun, but I had to move into the shade," Wendy Blackburn said. "I'm with my daughter and my mom, so we moved into the shade to try and cool off a little bit."

A smart move, according to Rockford firefighters, who say this kind of heat is dangerous for younger children and older adults.

"What we're finding with these high heat conditions especially with young children under the age of four or adults over the age of 60, their bodies don't have the same adaptability to the heat," Rockford Fire Captain Todd Monahan said.

However, if you find yourself out in the heat, officials say the best thing you can do is stay hydrated and always be on the lookout for heatstroke symptoms, including headache, nausea, and faintness.

"If you are experiencing symptoms for a period of time, even after rest, then we would recommend that you go to the hospital and seek medical attention," Monahan said.

A big reminder that could help keep you and your family safe, while your out in the sun on one of the hottest Memorial Days on record.

The hottest Memorial Day ever recorded in the Stateline was back in 1934 at 96 degrees.