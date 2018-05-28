Rockford honors fallen veterans during Memorial Day activities

Thousands of people attended the Memorial Day parade in downtown Rockford as the city gathered to honor fallen veterans.

But as the director of Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum will tell you, the day was about much more than a parade.



"It's quite humbling for me to see all these veterans who do come out just to honor those fallen comrades of theirs. And they've done it year after year," says director Scott Lewandowski.



More than 40 units participated in the parade that's been a tradition since 1870. Despite the hot temperatures, hundreds attended.



"It's just being part of the remembrance. You know, just taking part in an activity that shows you the patriotism and the respect that we have," says Warren Topping, who served in the Navy.



A Memorial Day ceremony immediately followed the parade at Veterans Memorial Hall. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos attended the event and spoke.



She says she not only wanted to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, but let people know there's still work to be done for veterans and those killed in action.



She says the widow of a fallen soldier reached out to her because her landlord wouldn't let her break her lease to come back home after her husband died. Bustos says she wrote legislation to make that illegal.



"I have high hopes that we'll be able to pass that and make sure that that is against the law," Bustos said. "It bothers me frankly that we would have to pass a law that would tell people to be decent."



Bustos says she's also working on strengthening legislation that only American made American flags be used in the federal government.