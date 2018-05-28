Off-duty coroner saves driver using Narcan

An off-duty Winnebago County deputy coroner saves a man's life by using the Narcan he carries while on the job.



The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says on Monday, Deputy Coroner Al Winstead and his son Forrest came across a vehicle at South Main Street and Route 2. Winstead immediately instructed his son to call 911. Another off-duty officer, Sgt. Marty Gorsuch with the Belvidere Police Department, also pulled over that time to assist the driver.



Gorsuch and Winstead realized the driver was showing signs of an overdose and immediately administered two doses of Narcan, which Winstead carries with him.



By the time medical personnel arrived on scene, the driver was alert, breathing on his own and talking.



"I want to acknowledge and thank Al, Forrest and Sgt. Gorsuch for their quick response and teamwork that led to a positive outcome for the driver," Coroner Bill Hintz says. "It is citizens like tall of you that make our community a great place to live."