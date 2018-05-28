Person pulled from Lake Louise in Byron

UPDATE: A teenage boy is suffering life threatening injuries after being pulled out of Lake Louise in Byron.

Officials believe the boy is was under water for 5 minutes before being pulled out by rescue teams. Byron Fire confirmed that the boy was in a no swimming area.

Officials are still investigating how he was under water.

The boy was there with his family.

The campground is still open, but the beach area is closed.

13 News has a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.

13 News has a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.