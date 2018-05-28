No injuries reported after Freeport fire

Residents and firefighters are OK after a fire breaks out at a home in Freeport.
The Freeport Fire Department says it happened Monday morning at a duplex in the 400 block of S. West Avenue.
The department says the fire broke out in an upstairs bedroom and was confined to the second floor, where it was confined. Fire investigators are still on scene determining a cause.
13 News will update this article when more information becomes available.
