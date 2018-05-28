TRACKING: Hot holiday & next chance for showers & storms

The summer heat continues for Memorial Day, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 90's. It will be a record-breaking day.

Here are some Early Season Heat Numbers:

Normal First 90° Degree Day:

Rockford - June 11

Daily Records for Monday, May 28:

Rockford - 93° (2006)

Daily Records for Memorial Day (floating date):

Rockford - 96° (1934)

Last Time 3+ Consecutive Days of 90s this Early:

Rockford - 1962 (3 days May 17-19) Has happened three other times this early

Your 13 Weather Authority Team is forecasting 98° for Memorial Day, with mostly sunny skies. Aside from a spotty shower or two, we stay primarily dry with ample sunshine. Today will be another hot one with some outlying areas feeling heat indices over 100 degrees! Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

For Tuesday, weather conditions remain hot and dry, with temperatures climbing into the 90 again.

Tracking the tropics on this Monday, Subtropical Storm Alberto is set to bring a threat of flash flooding, rip currents, gusty winds, coastal flooding and tornadoes to the southeastern United States this Memorial Day, with the center of the storm likely making landfall along the Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or evening.

For the Stateline, you can expect showers and storms from the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto arrive Wednesday into early Thursday.

Keep checking back as Your 13 Weather Authority Team will be tracking this system as it track north close to the area.