Rockford man will lay wreath in Chicago ceremony

A former Prisoner of War and a Rockford native will lead Memorial Day services today in Chicago.

Retired Major General John Borling will be among the military, Public Safety and community leaders participating in the ceremony today at Grant Park.

Borling is set to lay the wreath to remember soldiers killed during war. Borling's plane was shot down over Vietnam. The 26-year-old spent years as a prisoner of war.

The memorial will be at the Logan Monument in Grant Park.