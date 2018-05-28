Hundreds participate in Blackhawk Country Roads Ride

Bicycle enthusiasts from across the Midwest hit the trails in Rockton over the weekend

Yesterday marked the forty-second annual Blackhawk Country Roads Ride.

Nearly 500 cyclists came out between Saturday and Sunday to ride the trails --- some only ten miles -- others as far as sixty miles.

While the ride helps build up enthusiasm for cycling, organizers say it also helps the Blackhawk Bike Club raise money to help the community.

"All the funds we've used have helped the police department when they wanted bicycles and needed bicycles for parole purposes for short distances and that type of thing," said Blackhawk Bicycle Club Chairman Fred Kennerly.

The club hopes to use the money raised this year to do more promotion with Ride Illinois and The League of American Bicyclists