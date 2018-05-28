Rockford man hurt after home invasion

A Rockford man is hurt overnight during a home invasion.
It happened on the 300 block of Henrietta Avenue just before midnight, according to Rockford Police.
Police say two suspects with guns went in the home and demanded money. One suspect hit the man in the back of the head with a gun. The suspects then took off with his wallet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.
