Suspected cemetery vandal arrested in Glen Carbon

Hundreds of gravestones were vandalized with swastikas in Glen Carbon, Illinois this past week. But now, police say a suspect is in custody.

Sunset Hill Cemetery is the resting place for more than 1,300 veterans.

On Friday, 200 gravestones were found with spray-painted swastikas.

After further investigation, police also found similar markings on homes just across the highway.

One of those homes caught the suspected criminal on a surveillance video.

Police say the suspect is a 34-year-old man from Glen Carbon, officials say they would release more information once charges were filed.

Now, the community says it's all hands on deck to clean up the gravestones in time for memorial day.