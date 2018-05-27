Deadly motorcycle crash in DeKalb County - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Deadly motorcycle crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) -

A Genoa man is killed in a motorcycle crash, early Sunday morning. 

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. 

Officials say 27-year-old Neil Tomsheck was driving east on State Route 72 near Wilshire Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle. 

The motorcycle left the roadway, went into a ditch and Tomsheck was thrown from the bike. 

The DeKalb County Coroner's Office pronounced Tomsheck dead at the scene. 

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet. 

The crash is under investigation. 

