Deadly motorcycle crash in DeKalb County

A Genoa man is killed in a motorcycle crash, early Sunday morning.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:45 a.m.
Officials say 27-year-old Neil Tomsheck was driving east on State Route 72 near Wilshire Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle.
The motorcycle left the roadway, went into a ditch and Tomsheck was thrown from the bike.
The DeKalb County Coroner's Office pronounced Tomsheck dead at the scene.
Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.
The crash is under investigation.
