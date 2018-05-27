95 year-old woman checks skydiving off her bucket list

Louise Schrupp took a leap of faith Sunday afternoon when she jumped out of a plane 14,000 feet in the air.

Schrupp says she asked her family to take her skydiving for her 95th birthday present. Today, she was able to fulfill that dream with her family by her side. Her two younger sisters, who are also in their 90's said they wouldn't have missed it for the world.

Louise's family says she is quite the spit fire, and you wouldn't even know she was a day over 60 after meeting her.

"Well, I'm a dare devil, I guess you could say," Schrupp said.

Schrupp says she decided she wanted to go skydiving because of her son who was a paratrooper. She says he son always told her that she would love to do it, so she decided she would, and find out for herself.

"I'm doing it because my son was in the paratroopers and he said it was fun jumping out of a plane," Schrupp said.

Although, her two sisters wouldn't jump with her, she was still happy to have her family by her side for her big day. Her two daughters were there to cheer her on, and say watching how lively she is truly inspires them.

"It's a blessing to have her every day, Every day we count our blessings that she is still with us," Schrupp's daughter, Denise Brown said.

They say her love for life is contagious and she is constantly looking for new challenges in life, and always making people smile.

"She has such a zest for life that it is just contagious to everyone around her," Brown said.

Louise made the plunge and came all the way down with a smile on her face, and laughing once she landed. Her family says she had an amazing time, and were so pleased to help her cross another item off her bucket list. Louise says she plans to ride in a hot air balloon for her next adventure.