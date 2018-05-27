Former President H.W. Bush hospitalized on Sunday

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this April 2, 2016, file photo, former President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game

Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to the hospital, Sunday, just one day after attending a breakfast with fellow veterans.

Bush attended the pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport, Saturday morning, to celebrate and thank veterans for their service.

A Bush family spokesperson said Sunday that the former president was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare Center for low blood pressure and discomfort.

He is reportedly awake, alert, and not experiencing any discomfort.



The 41st president is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days for observation.

At 93 years old President H.W. Bush is the oldest living U.S. president.