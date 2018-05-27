DeKalb man hit and killed by train - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

DeKalb man hit and killed by train

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) -

A man dies after being hit by a train in DeKalb County early Sunday morning. 

The DeKalb County Coroner's Office says the victim is 26-year-old Eduardo Sayago-Landa of DeKalb. 

Sayago-Landa was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 a.m. 

Officials say it appears Sayago-Landa was walking west along the railroad tracks near the 1400 block of West Lincoln Highway.

That's when officials say he was hit by a westbound Union Pacific Freight Train. 

The incident remains under investigation by the DeKalb Police Department and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office. 

