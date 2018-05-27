Large fire breaks out near Aramark building Sunday afternoon

Large flames and thick black smoke fill the sky during a fire near the Aramark building.

Rockford Fire responded to the 2000 block of Christina Street around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find large flames and thick black smoke.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in a dumpster next to the Aramark building. Fire officials say they believe the fire may have been started by some oily rags in the area.

At this time, officials believe the fire to be accidental.

Fire crews were able to get the large blaze contained in about 20 minutes.

The heat was a concern for fire crews who had medics on scene to make sure they remained hydrated while battling the blaze.

Crews estimate the fire caused around $30,000 worth of damage.