Rockford church hosts free Memorial Day concert

If you're looking for something fun for the family this Memorial Day weekend, stop on out to the Memorial Day weekend concert.
It starts at 2 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church located at 4055 N Rockton Avenue.
Enjoy patriotic music and help honor five veterans from the five different service branches.
The program is free and open to the public.
Donations will go to VetsRoll.
