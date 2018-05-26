Championship Saturday: Baseball, Softball Action Heats Up on Hot Saturday

The IHSA baseball and softball postseasons are in full swing this Memorial Day weekend, and Saturday's scorcher outdoors did not disappoint with dramatic finishes and exciting games on the diamond.

The Class 1-A baseball sectional final at River Ridge saw Forreston return the favor to Aquin from last year's meeting between the teams in the sectional championship game. The 2017 installment saw the Bulldogs win 1-0, while this year's game delivered a 1-0 victory to the Cardinals for their first baseball sectional title in program history. Now Forreston heads to Benedictine University in Lisle on Memorial Day for a noon first pitch against Aurora Christian in the 1-A Super-Sectional.

The Class 3-A baseball regional finals brought Stillman Valley and Boylan together for an extra innings thriller. Both teams traded first inning two-run homers before the Titans took the lead in the fifth on a suicide squeeze. That 3-2 lead stood up until the bottom of the seventh, when the Cardinals tied the game and forced an extra frame. Stillman Valley won 4-3 on an Adam Wenberg infield single in the bottom of the eighth. They'll face Sterling in the sectional semifinals.

Class 4-A's baseball regional final sent DeKalb to Guilford, and the Vikings got a stellar pitching performance from Jake Klekamp to set up a 1-1 bottom of the seventh inning. Guilford loaded the bases, and a hard grounder from Max Klein proved to be the difference in a 2-1 walkoff win for the Vikings' first regional title in 12 years. They'll face Barrington in the McHenry sectional semifinals.

3-A softball action saw Freeport fall to Rock Falls at Sportscore One, and down in Sterling, Stillman Valley fell in extra innings to the Lady Golden Warriors.