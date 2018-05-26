High School Boys Track & Field: Local Athletes Seize Gold

The IHSA boys track and field state finals saw local athletes seize their moment on the big blue track at EIU and bring state championships home.

Forreston's AJ Christensen, the reigning 13 WREX Athlete of the Week, won both Class 1-A hurdling events, clocking a 14.37 in the 110m high hurdles, and a 37.97 in the 300m intermediate hurdles. He was last year's runner-up in both events.

Rockford Christian's Riley Wells captured the 800m state championship in Class 1-A with a 1:53.72 time, just defeating Jacob Bryan from Illini West, who finished in 1:54.11.

Wells' title was part of a huge day for Rockford Christian's team, who placed second in total points in 1-A.

A list of local finishers at state in Class 1-A and 2-A are listed below:

1-A

Rockford Christian

Riley Wells, 1st (800m)

2nd, 4x200m Relay

2nd, 4x400m Relay

3rd, 4x100m Relay

5th, 4x800m Relay

Noah Fulcomer, 8th (110m Hurdles)

Brent Brunner, 6th (1600m)

Forreston

AJ Christensen, 1st (110m Hurdles)

AJ Christensen, 1st (300m Hurdles)

Brady Webb, 6th (Long Jump)

Jace Coffey, 8th (Discus)

9th, 4x400m Relay

Lena-Winslow

Isaiah Bruce, 7th (Shot Put)

Rahveon Valentine, 6th (100m)

2nd, 4x100m Relay

3rd, 4x200m Relay

Oregon

Ian Hussung, 6th (800m)

Ian Hussung, 5th (1600m)

Winnebago

Chandler Ellis, 9th (300m Hurdles)

2-A

Dixon

Jared Harrison, 3rd (300m Hurdles)

Jared Harrison, 7th (110m Hurdles)

Josh Dallas, 8th (400m)

6th, 4x100m Relay

6th, 4x400m Relay

Freeport

Deion McShane, 6th (Long Jump)

Jaden Johnson, 5th (110m and 300m Hurdles)

Belvidere

Kalen Murray, 5th (Triple Jump)