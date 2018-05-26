Woman takes plea deal in Dixon child death case

A woman pleads guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery of a child after the death of her 7-year-old stepson in Dixon nearly ten years ago.

On Friday, Sauk Valley Media reported 42-year-old Tiffany Fassler accepted a plea deal.

Fassler was first arrested after Colton Fassler suffered severe head trauma from an alleged beating in December of 2010.

Colton later died in the hospital from those injuries in November of 2011.

Fassler was first indicted in 2013 on two counts of first degree murder and four counts of aggravated battery to a child.

In return for her guilty plea, Sauk Valley Media reports the Lee County State's Attorney will recommend a 13-year prison sentence for which Fassler will serve at least 85 percent.

According to court records, Fassler's next hearing is scheduled for June 19th.