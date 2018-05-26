92 year-old man provides thousands American flags for Veteran's graves

Lee Harstfield has been raising money to donate American flags for Veteran's graves for 35 years. Hartsfield says love, honor, and gratitude are what motivate him to gather all 2,000 flags to display and hand out each year. Hartsfield is a 92 year-old WWII Navy Veteran who says being able to give back to those who served, is what it's all about.

"To be able to put a symbol of that gratitude of love and honor, for the ones that are gone," Hartsfield said. He continues "It's certainly important that the community continues to recognize the sacrifice of the veteran's who fought in the wars,"

Hartsfield has raised $25,000 this year to donate to the local boys and girls club. He says the club agreed to continue this tradition in the future, thanks to the large donation. Hartsfield says it warms his heart to know these flags will continue to be placed out each year on Memorial Day weekend.

"I needed someone to take it over. It takes me two days to put those flags out there. The boys and girls club sends kids over and it takes them and hour and a half," Hartsfield said.

The purpose of the large display of flags, is for members of the community to come by and take some to place on the graves of their loved ones who have passed. Hartsfield says it's something the community seems to enjoy, and he knows those flags will end up in a good place. Connie Johnson has been placing flags at her loved ones graves for many years, and she says this tradition is special to her.

"It's a great honor and I am so glad they are free," Johnson said. She continues "It's awesome, I think it's a great thing. They deserved it, and they earned it,"

Not only does this gesture put a smile on members of the community's face, it also gives Hartsfield such joy to see other Veteran's like him, being honored on this special weekend.

"It pleases me to know that the community remembers and honors and feels gratitude towards the veterans," Hartsfield said.

It's a long standing tradition that he looks forward to, each and every year. These flags are available for anyone in the community to pick up at the "Field of Honor" Veteran's Memorial, in Loves Park all throughout Memorial Day weekend.