Rockford Fire battles vacant building fire

A vacant building along South Main Street catches fire in Rockford, Saturday morning.

Rockford Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of South Main just after 7 a.m. to find heavy black smoke coming from an empty commercial building.

Officials say firefighters forced their way inside the building to put the fire out.

Crews were able to bring the flames under control in about 13 minutes.

Officials say the fire caused about $2,000 worth of damage.