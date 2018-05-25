IceHogs Stay Alive, Send West Final Back to Texas

The Rockford IceHogs refused to go home on their home ice, winning Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars, 3-1, to send the series back to Texas.

Game 6 is on Monday at 7:00 in the Lone Star State.

Cody Franson scored three minutes into Game 5, setting the tone for the night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Luke Johnson followed suit five minutes later to open a 2-0 IceHogs lead.

The Stars netted a goal against Jeff Glass in the second period, but that was all the Rockford netminder allowed, making 40 saves.

David Kampf tallied the final goal of the night on a big bounce that Texas goalie Mike McKenna couldn't handle in the third period, sealing the victory.

After falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, the IceHogs' two straight wins sets up another win-or-go-home scenario on Memorial Day.