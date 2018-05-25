Man sentenced to 65 years for sexually abusing child

A Rockford man will spend 65 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

James Abron, 55, of Rockford was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual abuse, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

Police began an investigation after a 13-year-old girl told police Abron sexually abused her since she was 11 years old. Police found photos of the child on his phone during the investigation.

Abron will be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.