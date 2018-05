Hot weather is ahead for our area, which means cooling centers are starting to open.

Most of the sites available through Boone and Winnebago counties are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Rockford Rescue Mission is open seven days a week for those needing to get out of the heat.

The Men's Crisis Center is located at 715 West State Street. It's open from 7 in the morning to 7 at night.

The women's is at the same location and it's open from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m.