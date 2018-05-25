City of Rochelle sees more development opportunities in the near future

Big developments may soon be making their way into the city of Rochelle. The city was recently deemed an Opportunity Zone by Governor Bruce Rauner and the state. These opportunity zone's allow developers to pay less taxes on certain properties or land. The zones have to meet a certain criteria by the state and go through a three part process for designation.

There are roughly 400 newly named opportunity zones across Illinois. Now, city leaders in Rochelle say this opportunity is something they are extremely excited about. Rochelle Community Development Director, Michelle Pease says they can expect growth within the downtown area, as well as industrial areas of the city, thanks to this program.

"It's going to provide some opportunities, some economic development tools that we can bring investors that are interested in our downtown," Pease said.

The opportunity zone in Rochelle spans from Hillcrest avenue to Creston road, nearly 2,000 acres of land for new developers to come in and purchase. The city of Rochelle has access to a large rail road system, as well as the interstate. Rochelle Economic Development Director, Jason Anderson says their location, is everything.

"Along with being at the location of major highways, major railroad operations, we now have land that has tax advantages that you can't find everywhere," Anderson said.

Right now, downtown Rochelle already has some new projects in the works like a brew house, and a boutique hotel. However, Anderson says this is only the beginning of expansion and additional developments will be added to this area thanks to the opportunity zone program.

"With all of what we are doing here, we're going to be creating good jobs with all of the land we have available and all the infrastructure already built," Anderson said.

However, Rochelle isn't the only area in Northern Illinois that is going to be benefiting from this program. Areas like Rockford, and neighboring counties have also been deemed opportunity zones.

Rockford now has five areas deemed opportunity zones, Belvidere has one, and Stephenson County has two. It's something that R1 executive director, Michael Dunn Jr. says will be a huge benefit to the region as a whole, and not just Rochelle.

"It's one more zone where you can attract businesses to come in a realize that they can potentially save money on their tax bill," Dunn said.

Now, Mayor Tom McNamara says that he plans to address the opportunity zones early next week. The city along with several aldermen will hold a news conference on Tuesday. McNamara says he will talk about the designations and says he plans to press Governor Rauner on several other issues.

13 News will be at this press conference and will bring full coverage.