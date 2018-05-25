Boylan High School seniors celebrate graduation

Friday is graduation day for seniors at Boylan High School.



There were 230 seniors who received diplomas during the 2 p.m. ceremony in the school's gym.



The Boylan class of 2018 will go to college all over the country and right here in Rockford. To date, the class has been offered more than $15 million in scholarships. Three graduates are National Merit Scholars and 40 are Illinois State Scholars.



From all of us at 13 WREX, congratulations!