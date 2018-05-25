Young at Heart Festival kicks off Friday

Four days of fun kicks off Friday evening during the annual Young at Heart Festival in Loves Park.



The festival officially kicks off at 5 p.m. with a mix of music, entertainment and rides.



This year, organizers have a few new things up their sleeves for you.



"We have great food vendors that come every year. We're excited this year because we have a local food vendor, 15th & Chris will be here with us, and we have a lot of other food vendors," said Diana Johnson, Young at Heart Festival Chairman. "We have the funnel cakes, elephant ears, corn dogs, ice cream and Italian ice. Everything you can think of."



You can by a 4-day pass for $12. If you get it early, it's only $8. Children under the age of 6 are free.



The festival is happening on the festival grounds at Loves Park City Hall. For more information, CLICK HERE.