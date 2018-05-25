Man arrested in Rock County for entering country illegally

The Department of Justice says a man has been arrested in Rock County for entering the country illegally. Authorities say this is the third time he's done so.



A news released sent Friday stated Luis Alberto Torres-Diaz, 31 of Mexico, was found in Janesville, Wis. and sentenced to federal prison.



Officials say he had been deported from the U.S. on two other occasions, including in Texas in 2007. In 2012, he returned to Texas and was convicted of terrorist threats. Officials say he was arrested last year in Janesville for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.



The investigation was handled by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

