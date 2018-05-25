Trump to sign measures to help terminal patients, veterans

The White House says President Donald Trump intends to sign legislation next week to help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.



Legislative director Marc Short says Trump will also soon sign a bill giving veterans greater access to private medical care at taxpayer expense.



Short held a conference call on Friday to highlight aspects of Trump's legislative agenda that are moving forward. On Thursday, Trump signed into law a measure that loosens key restraints the government imposed on some banks following the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession.



The three measures were priorities for the president. Short says passage shows the Republican-controlled Congress is moving ahead on Trump's agenda despite attempts by Democrats to obstruct it.



Short says he expects Congress will pass a farm bill in June.

