Police say male student shot teacher and student

Authorities in Indiana say the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school is a male student and the victims are a teacher and another student.



Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says the student suspected in Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.



The teacher and student who were wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. The severity of their injuries is unknown.



After the attack, students at the 1,300-pupil middle school were bused to the nearby high school so that their families could retrieve them.



Noblesville, which is about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people.