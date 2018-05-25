Illinois mother speaks out on reporting son to police

An Illinois mother who reported her son to police is speaking out about the call that may have avoided a school shooting.

The call came from Marshanice Mackey who was worried her 18-year-old son, Derek Burton, took her gun to target students at his former high school.

Mackey told police he made suicidal comments and was upset about a fight with his girlfriend.

Police took that information and used it to warn the Belleville School District, which immediately canceled classes.

A few hours later, police say Burton was taken into custody before anyone was harmed.

Mackey says calling the police on her own son was a difficult decision, but one she ultimately had to make.

"I know what kind of son that I've raised, and I raised a really wonderful son," said Mackey.

"That was something that as a mother I felt needed to be done. No parent wants to face what I had to do."



