IceHogs win in OT to force game 5

The Rockford IceHogs avoided elimination, beating the Texas Stars, 3-2 in overtime, setting up a game five Friday night in Rockford.

Victor Ejdsell played the hero, scoring the power play goal in overtime to lift the IceHogs to the victory. He also scored the first goal of the game, before Texas scored two power play goals to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.

With seven minutes to play, Cody Franson fired one and Luke Johnson deflected it in to tie the game. It stayed that way until two and a half minutes into overtime, when Ejdsell scored his seventh goal of the postseason.

Jeff Glass got the start in net, his first game action in more than a month. The veteran netminder stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Game five of the series is Friday night at 7:00 at the BMO Harris Bank Center, as the IceHogs look to send the series back to Texas and prolong their season.