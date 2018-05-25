Rockford Police host High Five with the Five-0

It's the end of the school year for Rockford students and the police department helped some kids celebrate.
Kids could high five the Five-0 to end the school year.
Officers greeted students at every single elementary school in the city with high fives. Chief Dan O'Shea was at Summerdale Elementary where some students even greeted him with hugs.
Police say they were thrilled to partner with RPS 205
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.